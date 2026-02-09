One Extraordinary Photo: Eyes on the puck

MILAN (AP) — Hassan Ammar is a photojournalist with The Associated Press, based in Beirut since 2009. He covers politics,…

MILAN (AP) — Hassan Ammar is a photojournalist with The Associated Press, based in Beirut since 2009. He covers politics, conflicts and breaking news across the Middle East. He has photographed four World Cups and three Summer Olympic Games, and the 2026 Games mark his first Winter Olympics.

Why this photo?

This image stood out to me because it captures a rare moment in a fast and chaotic game. Ice hockey is usually photographed from the side or at ice level, full of speed and collisions. It’s very rare to see a goalie look up toward the roof and track the puck with their eyes, and that brief instant of anticipation is what drew me to this moment.

How I made this photo

With new technology and fast cameras that deliver both speed and sharpness, there are now angles we couldn’t cover in the past. Overhead remote cameras are positioned above the goal on both ends of the rink, and I was also positioned high above the ice, looking straight down. This gave me a clear, graphic view of the goalie. I waited for the right alignment — when I saw the opposing player preparing to shoot, I pressed the shutter, knowing this could become a strong image.

Why this photo works

The photograph strips the game down to a single athlete and a single emotional moment. The overhead angle removes distractions and emphasizes shape, color and expression. The contrast between the fear, focus and almost reflective look on the player’s face and the intensity of Olympic competition creates tension.

