One Extraordinary Photo: Blade slashes speedskater’s face

MILAN (AP) — Stephanie Scarbrough is a staff photographer with The Associated Press, based in Baltimore, covering everything from sports and daily life to breaking news. The Milan Cortina Games are her first Olympics as a photojournalist.

Why this photo?

This was the biggest crash in short track speed skating at this year’s Winter Olympics, leaving the crowd stunned as it became apparent that Kamila Sellier of Poland had been injured beyond the usual bumps and bruises of the sport. This photo shows the moment immediately after her face was slashed by a competitor’s blade, sending her glasses flying off behind her along with a cloud of ice shards.

How I made this photo

This photo was shot from a position in the stands on the opposite side of the rink using a 300mm lens. I sent the photo to my editor straight from my camera and she then made the necessary crop to tighten the frame and bring viewers closer to the moment. It was published to the world within minutes of it being shot.

Why this photo works

This was a gruesome, bloody injury that was hard for some to witness. The race was paused while Sellier received medical attention and a large white sheet was used to block her from the crowd as the scene became more graphic. This photo shows the action and the injury in a way that is digestible for a wide audience, telling the story clearly yet judiciously.

