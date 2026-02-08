Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Super Bowl LX Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The Novig promo code supplies new customers with a 10% discount. Place your first order and get up to $100 off the standard price. There are spreads, moneylines, props and totals to choose from.

Prediction markets have become popular for NFL fans this year. Instead of facing the house on a traditional sportsbook, you can face other customers to have a 10X better chance at a win. You can use this discount to take the Seahawks (-213) or Patriots (+212) to win the Super Bowl.

Sign up to use the Novig promo code WTOP and activate a $100 discount for a Super Bowl prediction.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Super Bowl Parlays

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Two Parlay Boosts for the Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It’s easy to browse through different markets and create a parlay. You also have the option to select any of the featured parlays.

Patriot Way: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1371)

NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1371) Catch Club: Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233)

Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233) Air It Out: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+549)

Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+549) Hawks + Over: SEA -4.5 and over 46.5 points (+232)

SEA -4.5 and over 46.5 points (+232) Wire to Wire: Jaxon Smith-Njigba first touchdown, SEA moneyline and Rashid Shaheed 15+ longest reception (+1166)

Use $100 Discount with the Novig Promo Code

When it comes to prediction markets, Novig will be a favorite option for Super Bowl LX. It’s especially great for new customers who have yet to use the discount. Take these easy steps to create an account in a few minutes:

Fill in your date of birth, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking (preferred) or another payment method to make a deposit. Apply a 10% discount to your first order. This discount can be up to $100.

Go to your portfolio to track this order and other positions.

Same-Game Parlay Boosts for Sunday

It has added two different same-game parlay boosts for the Super Bowl. One is a 40% boost that can be applied to a 3+ leg parlay with odds of +300 or longer. The other is a 60% boost for a 3+ leg parlay that must include touchdown scorers.

Once you’ve used the welcome offer and multiple same-game parlay boosts, try making more predictions with Novig Coins. You’ll get some through this welcome offer, and they can be used in free mode. And check out specials that have nothing to do with the game, like commercials and the halftime show.

The Novig promo code WTOP offers a $100 discount for your first order on the Seahawks vs. Patriots.