Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NCAAB, NBA All-Star Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Novig promo code WTOP this weekend to apply a discount to a sports prediction. Register here to place your first order on a college basketball game or NBA All-Star event.









The Novig promo code will give new customers a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the original price.

Unlike sportsbook apps, this sports prediction market is available in all 50 states. Many fans are moving away from the “against the house” model. Play against other customers to increase your chances of winning by 10X. After using the discount, you’ll be able to take advantage of parlay boosts.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and get a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

College Basketball Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for College Basketball, Soccer and Hockey Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 14, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Find markets for all the following college basketball games on Saturday. You’ll see spreads, totals, moneylines and props.

20 Clemson vs. No. 4 Duke

UCLA vs. No. 2 Michigan

Texas A&M vs. No. 19 Vanderbilt

9 Kansas vs. No. 5 Iowa State

17 St. John’s vs. Providence

Pittsburgh vs. No. 11 North Carolina

25 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Florida

24 Louisville vs. Baylor

16 Texas Tech vs. No. 1 Arizona

15 Virginia vs. Ohio State

Auburn vs. No. 21 Arkansas

Be sure to use the 25% NCAAB parlay boost after the discount. Create your own parlay or use a featured option. For example, you can go with the “Blue and Red” parlay with odds at +1036. It has moneylines for Houston, Louisville, North Carolina and Kentucky.

It has released other boosts on Saturday for Bundesliga and Olympics Hockey.

Novig Promo Code Activates $100 Discount for a Sports Prediction

It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account on this sports prediction market. You can make trades on the site or mobile app.

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Place an order with a 10% discount.

The discount can be as much as $100. You’ll find challenges on the Rewards page, which is a great way to earn more Novig Coins and Novig Cash. The coins can be used to practice in free mode.

Markets for the Three-Point Contest

The Specials tab has markets for the NBA All-Star Weekend events, like the three-point contest and dunk contest. The dunk competition has been disappointing at times, while many star players are still competing in the three-point contest.

Take Kon Knueppel, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Tyrese Maxey, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Norman Powell or Bobby Portis to win on Saturday night. Knueppel has the best odds. And on Sunday, there will be three teams competing in the all-star games.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and score a $100 discount for a sports prediction.