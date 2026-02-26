Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball Predictions (Feb. 26)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who take advantage of this offer will have no shortage of options for Thursday night’s action. There are a slew of NBA games, including great matchups like Magic-Rockets, Suns-Lakers and Clippers-Timberwolves. Not to mention, the college basketball slate is highlighted by a top-25 matchup between Michigan State and Purdue. Sign up with Novig and start reaping the rewards.

Novig Promo Code WTOP Offers $100 Bonus + Perks

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 25% Pro BB Parlay, 25% Hockey Parlay, 20% Double Double Parlay Boost, 20% NCAAB Parlay Boost, 25% ATP Tennis Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 26, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are tons of different options available for first-time players on Novig. Basketball fans are in luck as the NBA enters the stretch run of the regular season. And of course, it’s almost March, which means college basketball is about to take center stage.

New players who take advantage of this Novig promo can receive a 10% discount on an initial trade. This promo can go all the way up to $100 on that first trade. New users will also receive $1,000 in Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash to accompany this initial discount.

How to Get Started With Novig promo code WTOP

Taking advantage of this sign-up offer is quick and hassle-free. Set up a new account on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using online banking or any of the other payment methods, make a cash deposit.

Start with a trade on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. New users will receive a 10% discount on this initial trade.

Thursday Night NBA Preview

The NBA is one of the most popular trading markets on Novig and we don’t expect anything different on Thursday night. There are 10 games to choose from, including a doubleheader on Amazon Prime: