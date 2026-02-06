Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for First Super Bowl LX Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers who sign up with the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount to use toward the Super Bowl. It can be on a spread, moneyline, total, prop or parlay. The discount can be as much as $100.

The welcome offer also provides Novig Coins, so you’ll be able to play in free mode. In addition to outcomes in the game, you can make predictions on commercials and the halftime show. We discuss how you can make your first prediction and use several parlay boosts.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and unlock a $100 discount for your first Super Bowl LX prediction.

Best Novig Promo Code for the Super Bowl

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promos Two Parlay Boosts for the Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

More NFL fans will be using prediction markets for this Super Bowl than ever before. Face other customers instead of the house to have a 10X better chance of making a profit. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites against the Patriots, with a total at 45.5 points.

After making your first prediction, use a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options. For example, you can take the 12th Man (Seahawks moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ passing yards and Jaxon Smith 1+ touchdowns) at +372.

There is also a 60% Pro FB TD Boost. Use this to predict three touchdown scorers on Sunday.

Using Novig Promo Code WTOP for a $100 Discount

All new customers in the US can unlock this welcome offer. Novig is a legal and regulated sports prediction market app. Take these steps to sign up today:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide your email, birthdate, residential address and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Online banking is recommended, but there are several other options. Place an order using the 10% discount.

This discount can be as much as $100.

Specials for the Seahawks-Patriots

Novig has all the standard markets for the Super Bowl, in addition to some specials. These are just a few examples of the unique predictions you can make:

Will the jersey number of the first TD scorer be above 10.5?

Will the official pre-game coin toss land on heads?

What songs will be played at the halftime show?

Who will perform during the halftime show?

Bad Bunny’s halftime opener?

What’s the Gatorade shower color?

Go to your portfolio to keep track of your positions during the action. The game begins at 6:30 pm ET on Sunday.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for a sports prediction and get virtual currency for free mode.