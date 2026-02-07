Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Any Super Bowl, NBA Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make a prediction on the Super Bowl after signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to claim a discount in time for the Seahawks vs. Patriots.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount for your first prediction on Super Bowl LX. Your order will be up to $100 off the standard price, creating an opportunity for a larger profit.

Prediction markets are more relevant for the Super Bowl than ever before. We expect Novig to see a lot of action for the big game in Santa Clara. Instead of facing the house, you can go up against other customers to have a 10X better chance of making a profit. We discuss the welcome offer, as well as several boosts and virtual currency.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and activate a $100 discount for the Super Bowl.

Using the Novig Promo Code WTOP for the Super Bowl

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Two Parlay Boosts for the Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 7, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Patriots, with a total at 45.5 points. You can choose to accept the odds provided or request your own. Choose a certain market for your first order or create a parlay.

There are several offers to use after the discount, starting with a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost. It must have three legs and odds of +300 or longer. Then, use a 60% Pro FB TD Boost to take at least three players to find the end zone.

New customers who sign up will also receive Novig Coins. These allow you to make trades in free mode, so you can get in plenty of orders on the Super Bowl. Go to your portfolio to keep track of all your positions.

Novig Promo Code Releases $100 Discount

Get started on America’s top sports prediction app and claim a discount for the biggest football game of the year.

Click here to start creating an account with the Novig promo code WTOP. It will ask for basic info to verify your identity, like your email address, residential address and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking (preferred) or another payment method to make a deposit. Make any prediction, like which player will win the MVP on Sunday night. It will have a 10% discount, which can be as much as $100.

Featured Parlays for the Seahawks-Patriots

You can choose to make your own parlay or use one of the featured options below.

12 th Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+374)

Man: SEA moneyline, Sam Darnold 250+ pass yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba 1+ touchdowns (+374) Patriot Way: NE moneyline, Drake Maye 250+ passing yards and Stefon Diggs 1+ touchdowns (+1289)

Catch Crew: Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+24900)

Wire to Wire: Jaxon Smith-Njigba first touchdown, SEA moneyline and Rashid Shaheed 15+ longest reception (+1090)

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP and begin with a $100 discount for the Super Bowl.