Novig Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Any NBA, SB XL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Novig promo code WTOP to activate a discount for your first sports prediction. Find markets for NBA action this week, as well as the Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Patriots. Sign up here to unlock this bonus and place your opening order.









Choose any moneyline, prop, parlay, spread or create a parlay with the Novig promo code. Get up to $100 off the standard price with a 10% discount.

Sports fans across the country have been making the move to prediction markets. Ditch the against the house model and play against other customers to have a better chance of making a profit. We explain the discount, virtual currency and parlay boosts.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

NBA Games and Parlays for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for College Basketball, the NBA, NHL and Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in your opening prediction with the discount. Key NBA games on Tuesday include the Nuggets vs. Pistons, Knicks vs. Wizards, Lakers vs. Nets, Celtics vs. Mavericks, Magic vs. Thunder and 76ers vs. Warriors.

Then, use a 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost to increase your winnings. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options.

Rain Men: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Maxey each score 30+ points (+4445)

Road Riot: Moneyline for the Knicks, Nuggets, Lakers and Celtics (+378)

Coming Home: Moneyline for the Pistons, Heat, Thunder and Mavericks (+920)

There is also a 25% NCAAB Parlay Boost and 25% Hockey Parlay Boost on Tuesday.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Using the $100 Discount

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP and complete the following steps to create an account:

Fill in your name, email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm your identity. Use online banking or another payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount. The discount can be up to $100.

The welcome offer comes along with Novig Coins. These can be used in free mode, so you can learn and practice before using more cash.

Parlay Boosts for the Super Bowl

There are two boosts available for the Super Bowl. First, use a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost. Make a 3+ leg parlay on the Seahawks vs. Patriots. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, with a total set at 45.5 points.

And use a 60% Pro FB TD Boost to take at least three players to find the end zone on Sunday. Find odds for Rhamondre Stevenson, Drake Maye, TreVeyon Henderson, Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Follow along during the action in Santa Clara to find opportunities to make trades and secure a profit.

Follow the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for your first sports prediction and get virtual currency for free play.