Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus on Any NBA, NCAAB Prediction (Feb. 22)

Use the Novig promo code WTOP to make your first sports prediction with a discount. Sign up here to activate this welcome offer and find daily profit boosts on the app.









New customers who apply the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount. Your opening order will be up to $100 off the original price. Plus, it comes along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

There are plenty of NBA and college basketball games to choose from on Sunday for your first order. You can pick a single market (spread, moneyline, total, prop) or choose to create a parlay.

The Novig Cash from this offer is like the funds that you deposit. It can be exchanged for real money once you meet the playthrough requirements. The Novig Coins are for making trades on free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn.

Register here with the Novig promo code WTOP and score a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

NBA Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Profit Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The NBA season is heating up now that we are through the all-star break. We have several great matchups on Sunday, including the Cavaliers vs. Thunder, Nuggets vs. Warriors and Celtics vs. Lakers.

The Lakers (+112) are underdogs at home against the Celtics (-118). In addition to the game, you can make predictions on performances from Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown and other players. Follow along during this matchup to find opportunities to secure a profit as the action unfolds. And be sure to check for profit boosts, so you can increase your winnings for an additional order.

Novig Promo Code Unlocks 10% Discount

Many sports fans across the country are making the transition to prediction markets. Instead of facing the house, you can have a better chance at making a profit by going up against other customers. Get started by taking these steps to register with the best welcome bonus:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your full legal name, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking (the preferred option) or another payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with a 10% discount.

Go to your portfolio to keep track of all your positions.

Future Markets for College Basketball

We’ve discussed making trades on individual games, but you can also use Novig to make future predictions. As March approaches, it’s the perfect time to place an order on a college basketball team to make the Final Four or win the championship.

Duke is among the favorites after beating the top-ranked team (Michigan). Arizona is also a popular choice after a great win over Houston.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP to unlock a 10% discount. Get up to $100 off your first sports prediction.