Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Thunder-Nuggets, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Novig promo code WTOP to earn a welcome bonus discount in time for the NBA slate tonight, featuring awesome games such as the Cavaliers vs. Pistons and Thunder vs. Nuggets. Sign up and make your first NBA prediction with a discount, and activate this welcome offer and find daily profit boosts on the app.



New customers who apply this promo code after creating a new account will have a 10% discount, allowing you to place your first order to $100 off the original price. Plus, it comes along with 1,000 Novig Coins and 5 Novig Cash.

The Novig Cash from this offer is like the funds that you deposit. It can be exchanged for real money once you meet the playthrough requirements. The Novig Coins are for making trades on free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn.

Sign up using the Novig promo code WTOP as a great opportunity to get your account started off with a 10% discount, and dive into the NBA and college basketball games tonight on the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus Friday

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions NBA, NCAAB, Hockey Parlay Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports fans are starting to make the switch to prediction markets, as it is available in all 50 states. Instead of going up against the house, you’ll have a better chance at winning by battling other customers. So, not only is the availability better, but the profitability can be higher as well.

As for your first play using the welcome bonus, the discount can be applied to an order on any NBA market, or any other sport. So, you can back Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Nikola Jokic points prop tonight, or opt for a CBB parlay.

Novig Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

All new players can complete these steps to redeem a discount for a prediction on NBA or college basketball action on Monday:

Head to the app and apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide the account info needed to verify your identity, including the last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking (the preferred method) or another payment option to make a deposit. Place an order using the 10% discount. The discount can have a value up to $100.

Check your portfolio to keep track of your active positions and history.

Popular NBA Parlays via Novig

Along with the 25% NBA parlay boost, you can also lock in popular NBA parlays selected by users of Novig. These give you an easy entry point to tail a parlay as opposed to needing to build one yourself.

Here are some of the options for tonight: