Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for First NBA, Super Bowl Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Novig promo code WTOP supplies new customers with a discount for a sports prediction. Sign up here to apply this welcome offer to the NBA or Super Bowl.









Activate a 10% discount by signing up with the Novig promo code. Your first order will be up to $100 off. Below, we explain this discount and parlay boosts you’ll find this week.

Many sports fans have been making the transition to prediction markets. On Novig, you’ll be going up against other customers instead of the house. This means your chances of making a profit are increased by 10X.

Register here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and unlock a $100 discount for your first sports prediction.

NBA Games for the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NHL and Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 2, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are four NBA games on Monday. Find markets for the Pelicans vs. Hornets, Rockets vs. Pacers, Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and 76ers vs. Clippers. Try using the 25% Pro BB Parlay Boost following the discount. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options:

Instant Impact: Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson each score the first basket (+33233)

Guardians: Tyrese Maxey 30+ points, Anthony Edwards 30+ points, Reed Sheppard 20+ points and LaMelo Ball 20+ points (+2678)

House Rules: Moneyline for the Hornets, Pacers, Grizzlies and Clippers (+2281)

Novig Promo Code Activates $100 Discount

Place your first order on any market or create a parlay with this discount. New customers can complete these easy steps to sign up:

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. The bonus can be up to $100.

You’ll also receive Novig Coins after registration. These can be used for making trades in free mode, which is a great way to practice and learn about prediction markets. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your active and completed orders.

Parlay Boosts for the Super Bowl

It’s finally time to make your predictions on the Super Bowl. Novig has added several boosts for the big game, including a 40% same-game parlay boost. Combine multiple markets and increase your winnings.

There is also a 60% boost for a TD parlay. It must include at least three legs. Try taking Kenneth Walker III, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rhamondre Stevenson and Stefon Diggs to find the end zone.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Patriots, with a total set at 45.5 points. You can accept the odds on the app or request your own. During the action, follow along with the odds to make trades and secure a profit.

Register through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Claim a $100 discount for a sports prediction and get virtual currency for free mode.