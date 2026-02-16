Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for College Basketball (Feb. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a discount for a college basketball prediction with the Novig promo code WTOP. Register here to place your first order with this welcome offer.









The Novig promo code unlocks a 10% discount for a sports prediction. You can get up to $100 off an order on Syracuse vs. No. 4 Duke and No. 3 Houston vs. No. 5 Iowa State. Choose a single market or create a parlay on both games.

You’ll also receive (5) Novig Cash, which has 1X playthrough requirements before you can redeem it for cash. And you’ll receive 1,000 Novig Coins to use in free mode. This is a great way to make more predictions and get in some practice. Go to your portfolio to keep track of your orders.

Sign up here to use the Novig promo code WTOP and claim a $100 discount for a sports prediction.

Novig Promo Code WTOP for Syracuse-Duke, Houston-Iowa State

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions 50% College Basketball Parlay Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 16, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Choose to accept the odds provided on Novig or request your own. Duke is a 19.5-point favorite at home in the first matchup at 7 pm ET. Then, Iowa State is a 2.5-point favorite over Houston in a crucial Big 12 game.

Be sure to use a 25% college basketball parlay boost after using the discount. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options.

Campus Candy: Duke moneyline, Iowa State moneyline, over 142.5 points in DUKE-SYR and over 134.5 points in ISU-HOU (+452)

Duke moneyline, Iowa State moneyline, over 142.5 points in DUKE-SYR and over 134.5 points in ISU-HOU (+452) Blue Bloods: Houston moneyline, Duke moneyline, over 134.5 points in ISU-HOU and 142.5 points in DUKE-SYR (+614)

Get $100 Bonus with the Novig Promo Code

Sports fans are starting to make the transition to prediction markets. Unlike sportsbook apps, you’ll be facing other customers. Ditch the against the house model to have 10X better chance of making a profit. All new customers can complete these easy steps to redeem a discount for a prediction:

Click here to use the Novig promo code WTOP. Provide the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your name, email address and last four digits of your SSN. Use online banking or another accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place an order with the 10% discount, which can be as much as $100.

You’ll automatically receive the (5) Novig Cash and 1,000 Novig Coins. Go to the Rewards page and complete challenges to earn more.

Future Predictions for the NCAAM Tournament

We discussed how you can make predictions on individual games. Plus, you’re able to get in future orders on college basketball teams. Use this time during the season to predict the March Madness Winner. Right now, Michigan has the best odds to win the title, followed by Arizona.

The Specials tab has two college basketball markets. Find options for the Final Four and Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year.

Sign up through the links above to use the Novig promo code WTOP. New customers can begin with a 10% discount up to $100 for a sports prediction.