Novig Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for Any Super Bowl Prediction

Use the Novig promo code WTOP to get a bonus for your Super Bowl prediction. Register here to activate a discount before the Seahawks vs. Patriots.









New customers who use the Novig promo code will have a 10% discount. Your opening order on the Super Bowl will be up to $100 off the original price, giving you a chance at more winnings. This can be an order on a single market or parlay.

This year, more NFL fans will be using prediction markets for the Super Bowl than ever before. Face other customers instead of the house to improve your chances of winning by 10X.

In addition to the discount, you’ll receive Novig Coins to use in free mode. This is a great way to get in plenty of predictions and practice making trades.

Boosts After the Novig Promo Code WTOP

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 1,000 Novig Coins, 5 Novig Cash and 10% Discount Up to $100 In-App Promotions Parlay Boosts for the NBA, NHL and Super Bowl Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Choose a moneyline, spread, prop or total for your first order. You can even combine several of the markets to create a parlay. Then, there are two different boosts available for the Super Bowl.

Opt-in to a 40% Pro FB SGP Boost and increase your winnings for another order. It must have 3+ legs and odds of +300 or longer. And there is a 60% Pro FB TD Boost, so you can take three different players to find the end zone on Sunday.

These parlay boosts can be found for other sports, like the NBA and NHL. Go to your portfolio to keep track of active orders and your history.

Novig Promo Code: Using the $100 Discount

Novig is a legal and regulated sports prediction market in the US. All new customers can complete these easy steps to create an account:

Click here to apply the Novig promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email, residential address and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Make a deposit using online banking (preferred) or another payment method. Place an order with a 10% discount. The value of the discount can be as much as $100.

Featured Parlays for the Super Bowl

It’s easy to create your own parlay, but there are also featured options. Some have been hot, so it’ll show how many other customers have placed the order. These are just a few of the choices:

Air It Out: Sam Darnold and Drake Maye each record 2+ passing touchdowns and 230+ passing yards (+549)

Sleepers: Rashid Shaheed, Kayshon Boutte and AJ Barner to each score a touchdown (+6150)

Catch Club: Jaxon Smith Njigba 10+ receptions, Stefon Diggs 5+ receptions, Rashid Shaheed 5+ receptions and Hunter Henry 5+ receptions (+33233)

Rush Hour: Kenneth Walker III 60+ rushing yards, Rhamondre Stevenson 55+ rushing yards and Drake Maye 20+ rushing yards (+365)

Wire to Wire: Jaxon Smith-Njigba first touchdown, SEA moneyline and Rashid Shaheed 15+ longest reception (+1199)

