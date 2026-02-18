Nick Suzuki and Mitch Marner score goals that saved Canada from an early Olympic exit

MILAN (AP) — Jon Cooper told Canada’s players at the second intermission of their quarterfinal matchup against Czechia not to…

MILAN (AP) — Jon Cooper told Canada’s players at the second intermission of their quarterfinal matchup against Czechia not to stress if the big goal they needed to stay at the Olympics did not come in the first five minutes of the third period.

“It could happen in the last five,” Cooper said. “Sure enough, it was last five.”

Canada trailed by a goal with under four minutes left Wednesday when Nick Suzuki scored on a textbook deflection goal to tie it. When more heroics were needed in overtime, Mitch Marner scored to send Canada into the semifinals.

“There was so many moments in that game that were huge for our team,” said Marner, who also scored an overtime winner for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off a year ago. “Some big plays in that game, and lucky enough I was able to just make one that finished it.”

Filling in for injured captain Sidney Crosby, Suzuki got Canada there after a major upset was brewing in Milan. He did just about everything to tie it — getting the puck into the offensive zone and setting up in front of the crease, then redirecting defenseman Devon Toews’ shot that was going well wide through the five hole of Czechia goaltender Lukas Dostal.

“You could tell after we got scored on, he was one of the guys that just wasn’t going to be denied,” winger Tom Wilson said. “He makes a great play and gets a huge goal for us.”

Suzuki, who captains the Montreal Canadiens in the NHL, credited Toews for giving him a good opportunity to tip the puck and fellow forward Seth Jarvis for setting up the shot. Asked which goal was bigger between his and Marner’s, Suzuki said, “Definitely Mitch’s.”

It was certainly different from a highlight-reel perspective. Marner took a drop pass from Macklin Celebrini in the neutral zone, skated through three defenders and roofed a backhander far side on Dostal.

Marner saw a gap, then let the adrenaline and his skillset take over.

“You just trust yourself to make a play there,” Marner said. “Lucky enough, I was able to.”

There was a little luck and a lot of talent to Marner’s moment, and it showed why he has been an over a point-a-game producer throughout his professional career.

“Mitch Marner just skated through, made a nice move,” Dostal said. “I was reaching for the puck, so I didn’t really think that he could elevate. But I feel like the puck maybe a little bit stood up on him, and that’s why he was able to lift it up. It was a good shot.”

In between Suzuki and Marner etching themselves into Canadian hockey history, goaltender Jordan Binnington also played a huge role in the comeback by denying David Pastrnak on a breakaway with 70 seconds left in regulation.

“I tried to take my ice and play it out,” Binnington said. “Thankfully made the save, and our guys were back for no second chances.”

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.