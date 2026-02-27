New York visits Columbus after Schaefer’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (33-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Saturday,…

New York Islanders (33-21-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (29-21-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Matthew Schaefer’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Islanders’ 4-3 overtime win.

Columbus has a 6-7-3 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 29-21-7 record overall. The Blue Jackets are 27-4-5 when scoring at least three goals.

New York has gone 33-21-5 overall with a 12-6-2 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Islanders have a +nine scoring differential, with 169 total goals scored and 160 given up.

The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. The Blue Jackets won 4-2 in the last matchup. Kirill Marchenko led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Werenski has scored 20 goals with 43 assists for the Blue Jackets. Charlie Coyle has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Schaefer has 18 goals and 23 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.