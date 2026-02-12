New face for France as center Brau-Boirie set for test debut vs. Wales in Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — Fabien Brau-Boirie will make his test debut at center for defending champion France against struggling Wales in…

PARIS (AP) — Fabien Brau-Boirie will make his test debut at center for defending champion France against struggling Wales in the Six Nations on Sunday.

The 20-year-old lines up in midfield with his Pau clubmate Émilien Gailleton. They have helped Pau into second place in the French Top 14.

“Brau-Boirie has been with us for over a year. He performed well with the under-20s, trained with the French national team last year, and was also supposed to travel with us to New Zealand (last July) but injured his ankle,” France coach Fabien Galthié said. “He’s a very young player but he’s a regular for his club every weekend and has earned a place.”

Gailleton wins his 12th cap and their selection together comes after Nicolas Depoortère (calf), Kalvin Gourgues (ankle) and Yoram Moefana (knee) were injured in the 36-14 win against Ireland last Thursday. Uncapped Stade Francais center Noah Nene, 21, was in the reserves.

Wales was reeling from a 48-7 hiding from England at Twickenham last Saturday. Wales was in danger of a record-extending 13th straight defeat in the Six Nations but Galthié wasn’t taking the Welsh lightly in Cardiff.

“For me (it is) the most beautiful stadium in the world, with those Welsh chants that never stop,” he said. “It’s special and, in my opinion, it levels the playing field. It gives the Welsh an extra spark.”

Wales last beat France in Cardiff in 2018.

