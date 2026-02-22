Lyon’s 13-game winning streak across all competitions is over after 3-1 defeat at Strasbourg

PARIS (AP) — Joaquín Panichelli helped Strasbourg end Lyon’s 13-game winning streak in all competitions on Sunday. Panichelli was a…

PARIS (AP) — Joaquín Panichelli helped Strasbourg end Lyon’s 13-game winning streak in all competitions on Sunday.

Panichelli was a constant thorn for the Lyon defenders, and the Argentine sealed Strasbourg’s 3-1 home win in Ligue 1 with a late penalty.

Lyon was seeking to match its club-record 14 straight wins from the 2005-06 season.

Endrick endured a frustrating game for third-place Lyon. The Brazilian’s centrally placed shot was easily saved by Mike Penders in the second half.

To make matters worse for Lyon, Pavel Sulc had to go off injured before half an hour was played. The Czech player is the team’s top scorer in the league with 10 goals this season.

Strasbourg dominated from the start and Martial Godo got the deserved opener in the 37th after Diego Moreira played him in behind the Lyon defense.

Moreira made it 2-0 early in the second half when his shot from outside the penalty area took a decisive deflection off a Lyon defender.

Tempers flared after Lyon defender Ruben Kluivert pushed Moreira in the back on the sideline. Kluivert was booked.

Corentin Tolisso pulled one back after controlling substitute Roman Yaremchuk’s cross with his thigh before flicking the ball inside the left post in the 59th. It was Lyon’s first shot on target.

But Panichelli sealed the win from the spot in the 83rd after Samir El Mourabet was fouled in the area. Panichelli ran to celebrate with the Strasbourg fans who didn’t seem to mind the rain.

Strasbourg is seventh, while Lyon will look to start another winning run at Marseille in the next round.

Bordeaux and Paris Saint-Germain share the French record with 16 straight wins overall.

Despite the loss, it has been a remarkable turnaround for coach Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon side, which avoided relegation to the second tier for financial irregularities after winning an appeal in July.

Winning debut for Rennes coach

Franck Haise’s first game in charge of Rennes started with a clinical 3-0 win at Auxerre.

Midfielder Mahdi Camara scored two first-half goals either side of an effort from striker Esteban Lepaul to put Rennes 3-0 up at halftime. Haise replaced Habib Beye, who split with Rennes and is now at Marseille.

Rennes was hardly troubled in the second half and moved three points behind fourth-placed Marseille in the race for a Champions League spot.

Rennes is sixth and behind fifth-place Lille on goal difference. Lille won 1-0 at Angers thanks to a penalty in first-half stoppage time from veteran striker Olivier Giroud.

Struggling Auxerre is in 16th, the promotion-relegation playoff spot, and leads 17th-place Nantes on goal difference.

Other matches

Also Sunday, Nice conceded a goal five minutes into stoppage time in a 3-3 home draw with Lorient, and Nantes won 2-0 at home to Le Havre.

PSG went back to the top on Saturday after title rival Lens lost at home to Monaco. ___

