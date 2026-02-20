New acquisition Jared McCain scores 21 as the Thunder beat the Nets 105-86

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jared McCain scored a season-high 21 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jared McCain scored a season-high 21 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-86 on Friday night.

McCain, the former Philadelphia 76er the Thunder acquired in a trade this month, posted his highest points total in five games with Oklahoma City. He made 7 of 12 field goals and 3 of 6 3-pointers in a reserve role.

The Thunder have several players dealing with injuries, including reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) and 2025 All-Star Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring). Both are to be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

Oklahoma City compensated with balanced scoring. Chet Holmgren scored 15 points, Isaiah Joe had 11 and Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort each added 10.

Michael Porter Jr. had 22 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Traore added 17 points for the Nets. Brooklyn shot just 36.7% from the field in its third straight loss.

Oklahoma City trailed 23-21 at the end of the first quarter, but took control early in the second and broke out to a 38-26 lead. Brooklyn went the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second quarter without a field goal.

Dort was fouled on a made 3-pointer with 2:18 left in the second quarter. He made the free throw to put the Thunder up 43-30.

Oklahoma City led 50-33 at halftime after holding the Nets to 3-for-17 shooting in the second quarter. It was the lowest-scoring half the Thunder have allowed this season, and the 10 points for Brooklyn were a low for an Oklahoma City opponent.

Thunder guard Nikola Topic, who recently made his NBA debut after undergoing treatment for testicular cancer, hit a 3-pointer and a finger roll during a 7-3 run that gave the Thunder an 86-70 lead.

