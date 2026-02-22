NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Fared-Week

No. 1 UConn (28-0) beat Villanova 83-69. No. 2 UCLA (26-1) beat Washington 82-67. No. 3 South Carolina (26-2) beat…

No. 1 UConn (28-0) beat Villanova 83-69.

No. 2 UCLA (26-1) beat Washington 82-67.

No. 3 South Carolina (26-2) beat No. 25 Alabama 76-57.

No. 4 Texas (25-3) beat Arkansas 93-62.

No. 5 Vanderbilt (24-3) did not play.

No. 6 Michigan (22-4) did not play.

No. 7 LSU (23-4) beat No. 17 Ole Miss 78-70.

No. 8 Louisville (24-4) did not play.

No. 9 Duke (20-6) beat North Carolina State 83-65.

No. 10 Ohio State (22-5) lost to No. 23 Minnesota 74-61.

No. 11 Oklahoma (20-6) beat No. 24 Georgia 71-67.

No. 12 TCU (24-4) beat Houston 72-50.

No. 13 Iowa (21-5) beat Nebraska 80-67; beat Purdue 83-74.

No. 14 Maryland (21-6) did not play.

No. 15 Baylor (23-6) lost to No. 20 Texas Tech 87-56; beat Arizona 74-60.

No. 16 Kentucky (20-7) did not play.

No. 17 Ole Miss (21-7) beat No. 21 Tennessee 94-81; lost to No. 7 LSU 78-70.

No. 18 Michigan State (21-6) beat Northwestern 104-68.

No. 19 West Virginia (22-6) beat Oklahoma State 72-40.

No. 20 Texas Tech (24-5) beat No. 15 Baylor 87-56; lost to Colorado 75-68.

No. 21 Tennessee (16-9) lost to No. 17 Ole Miss 94-81; lost to Texas A&M 82-74.

No. 22 North Carolina (22-6) beat Virginia Tech 66-63, OT.

No. 23 Minnesota (21-6) beat No. 10 Ohio State 74-61.

No. 24 Georgia (20-7) lost to No. 11 Oklahoma 71-67.

No. 25 Alabama (20-7) lost to No. 3 South Carolina 76-57.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.