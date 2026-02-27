Nazem Kadri scores 2 goals to lead the Flames to a 4-1 win over the Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night in the first game back from the Olympic break for both teams.

Connor Zary broke a tie early in the third period when he beat Yaroslav Askarov with a shot for the slot on the rush. Kadri provided some needed insurance when he converted after a defensive-zone turnover by Timothy Liljegren for his second goal of the game.

Mikael Backlund added an empty-net goal to seal the win.

Dustin Wolf, a native of nearby Gilroy, made 34 saves to improve to 10-2 in his career against San Jose.

Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for the Sharks, who lost the opener of a crucial six-game homestand as they try to make a playoff run. San Jose began the night five points out of a playoff spot.

Askarov made 25 saves.

The first game back from the Olympic break was played in front of a rare weeknight sellout in San Jose. The Sharks honored their four Olympians with star Macklin Celebrini getting the loudest ovation after leading the Olympics with five goals as he helped Canada win the silver medal.

Celebrini was kept off the scoresheet as the Sharks fell to 1-12-2 when he doesn’t record a point this season.

San Jose controlled the play early with 17 shots on goal in the first period but couldn’t get anything past Wolf until Toffoli redirected a shot from Mario Ferraro for a goal in the opening minutes of the second period.

Kadri tied it when he beat Askarov from the slot later in the period off a pass from Joel Farabee.

Up next

Flames: At Los Angeles on Saturday.

Sharks: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhla

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.