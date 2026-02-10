NASCAR season opens with William Byron eyeing record Daytona 500 three-peat

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES America 250 Florida Duel 1 at DAYTONA America 250 Florida Duel 2 at DAYTONA…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

America 250 Florida Duel 1 at DAYTONA

America 250 Florida Duel 2 at DAYTONA

DAYTONA 500

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles.

Schedule: Wednesday, practice, 10 a.m., qualifying, 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Duel 1, 7 p.m. Duel 2, 8:45 p.m. Friday, practice, 5:35 p.m. Saturday, practice, 3 p.m. Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: William Byron secured his second consecutive Daytona 500 win, surviving a chaotic final lap with multiple cars wrecking in overtime.

Last race: Kyle Larson earned his second NASCAR Cup Series championship while taking advantage of a late caution that allowed him to overtake Denny Hamlin in overtime. Larson’s victory marks the 15th Cup title for Hendrick Motorsports and coincides with the 30th anniversary of Jeff Gordon delivering Hendrick its first championship.

Next race: Feb. 22, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

United Rentals 300

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 120 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, qualifying, 10 a.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Jesse Love earned the win while crossing the finish line just ahead of a multi-car wreck in the season opener.

Last race: In only his second year of racing, Jesse Love claimed his first Xfinity Series championship after passing Connor Zilisch in the final laps at Phoenix Raceway.

Next race: Feb. 21, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Fresh From Florida 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 5 p.m. Friday, qualifying, 3 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Corey Heim earned a surprising season-opening victory after Parker Kligerman was disqualified for failing a post-race height inspection.

Last race: Corey Heim set a season record for wins with his 12th victory coming in the series finale at Phoenix. Heim had a dominant season in which he extended the record for laps led to more than 1,500.

Next race: Feb. 21, Hampton, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Lando Norris secured his first world championship at the final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points after a season-long fight.

Next race: March 7, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Alex Palou won his third consecutive series championship, securing the title in four of the last five seasons.

Next race: March 1, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: March 8, Gainesville, Fla.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Federated Auto Parts Dirtcar Nationals

Next race: Feb. 19-21.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.