PGA Championship starting times at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for Saturday’s third round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club…

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for Saturday’s third round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (all times EDT):

Saturday

First hole

7:45 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas; Alex Noren.

7:54 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard; Michael Brennan.

8:03 a.m. —Taylor Pendrith; Johnny Keefer.

8:12 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout; William Mouw.

8:21 a.m. — Shane Lowry; Brian Campbell.

8:30 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen; Daniel Berger.

8:39 a.m. — Luke Donald; Elvis Smylie.

8:48 a.m. — Michael Kim; John Parry.

8:57 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan; Padraig Harrington.

9:06 a.m. — Daniel Brown; Chris Kirk.

9:15 a.m. — Justin Rose; Brian Harman.

9:24 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard; Sami Valimaki.

9:33 a.m. — Kazuki Higa; Mikael Lindberg.

9:42 a.m. — Keith Mitchell; Sam Burns.

9:51 a.m. — Tom Hoge; Joaquin Niemann.

10:00 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick; Denny McCarthy.

10:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens; Chandler Blanchet.

10:30 a.m. — Martin Kaymer; Matt Fitzpatrick.

10:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis; Matt Wallace.

10:50 a.m. — Jordan Spieth; Dustin Johnson.

11:00 a.m. — Brooks Koepka; Rory McIlroy.

11:10 a.m. — Rickie Fowler; Xander Schauffele.

11:20 a.m. — Sahith Theegala; Bud Cauley.

11:30 a.m. — Ben Griffin; Ryan Gerard.

11:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa; Matti Schmid.

11:50 a.m. — Nick Taylor; Corey Conners.

12:10 p.m. — Daniel Hillier; Ben Kern.

12:20 p.m. — Ryan Fox; Ryo Hisatsune.

12:30 p.m. — Rico Hoey; Cameron Smith.

12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li; Patrick Reed.

12:50 p.m. — Jon Rahm; Andrew Putnam.

1:00 p.m. — Jason Day; Patrick Cantlay.

1:10 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama; Aaron Rai.

1:20 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg; Andrew Novak.

1:30 p.m. — Harris English; Si Woo Kim.

1:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler; David Puig.

2:00 p.m. — Cameron Young; Justin Thomas.

2:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee; Max Greyserman.

2:20 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter; Stephan Jaeger.

2:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama; Chris Gotterup.

2:40 p.m. — Alex Smalley; Maverick McNealy.

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