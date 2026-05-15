PGA Championship starting times at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for Saturday’s third round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (all times EDT):
Saturday
First hole
7:45 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas; Alex Noren.
7:54 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard; Michael Brennan.
8:03 a.m. —Taylor Pendrith; Johnny Keefer.
8:12 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout; William Mouw.
8:21 a.m. — Shane Lowry; Brian Campbell.
8:30 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen; Daniel Berger.
8:39 a.m. — Luke Donald; Elvis Smylie.
8:48 a.m. — Michael Kim; John Parry.
8:57 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan; Padraig Harrington.
9:06 a.m. — Daniel Brown; Chris Kirk.
9:15 a.m. — Justin Rose; Brian Harman.
9:24 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard; Sami Valimaki.
9:33 a.m. — Kazuki Higa; Mikael Lindberg.
9:42 a.m. — Keith Mitchell; Sam Burns.
9:51 a.m. — Tom Hoge; Joaquin Niemann.
10:00 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick; Denny McCarthy.
10:20 a.m. — Sam Stevens; Chandler Blanchet.
10:30 a.m. — Martin Kaymer; Matt Fitzpatrick.
10:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis; Matt Wallace.
10:50 a.m. — Jordan Spieth; Dustin Johnson.
11:00 a.m. — Brooks Koepka; Rory McIlroy.
11:10 a.m. — Rickie Fowler; Xander Schauffele.
11:20 a.m. — Sahith Theegala; Bud Cauley.
11:30 a.m. — Ben Griffin; Ryan Gerard.
11:40 a.m. — Collin Morikawa; Matti Schmid.
11:50 a.m. — Nick Taylor; Corey Conners.
12:10 p.m. — Daniel Hillier; Ben Kern.
12:20 p.m. — Ryan Fox; Ryo Hisatsune.
12:30 p.m. — Rico Hoey; Cameron Smith.
12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li; Patrick Reed.
12:50 p.m. — Jon Rahm; Andrew Putnam.
1:00 p.m. — Jason Day; Patrick Cantlay.
1:10 p.m. — Kurt Kitayama; Aaron Rai.
1:20 p.m. — Ludvig Aberg; Andrew Novak.
1:30 p.m. — Harris English; Si Woo Kim.
1:40 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler; David Puig.
2:00 p.m. — Cameron Young; Justin Thomas.
2:10 p.m. — Min Woo Lee; Max Greyserman.
2:20 p.m. — Aldrich Potgieter; Stephan Jaeger.
2:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama; Chris Gotterup.
2:40 p.m. — Alex Smalley; Maverick McNealy.
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