NASCAR-O’Reilly Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 Results

Saturday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 163…

Saturday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 62 points.

2. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 163, 46.

3. (28) Nicholas Sanchez, Ford, 163, 37.

4. (9) Corey Day, Chevrolet, 163, 40.

5. (10) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 163, 43.

6. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

7. (1) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 163, 30.

8. (6) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, 163, 48.

9. (3) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 163, 35.

10. (15) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163, 33.

11. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 163, 26.

12. (20) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163, 29.

13. (14) Patrick Staropoli, Chevrolet, 163, 24.

14. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 163, 23.

15. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

16. (25) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

17. (37) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

18. (38) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 163, 0.

19. (33) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 18.

20. (27) Luke Fenhaus, Ford, 162, 17.

21. (31) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 162, 16.

22. (26) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 161, 15.

23. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, 161, 14.

24. (7) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 160, 0.

25. (24) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 160, 12.

26. (19) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, engine, 155, 11.

27. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 10.

28. (34) Lavar Scott, Chevrolet, accident, 150, 9.

29. (32) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 149, 10.

30. (8) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 12.

31. (36) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, suspension, 120, 0.

32. (2) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 17.

33. (11) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 19.

34. (16) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, engine, 39, 3.

35. (13) Harrison Burton, Toyota, dvp, 8, 2.

36. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, dvp, 6, 1.

37. (12) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 1.

38. (18) Kyle Sieg, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 105.501 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 45 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.309 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 46 laps.

Lead Changes: 24 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: S.Mayer 0-12; T.Gray 13; S.Mayer 14; T.Gray 15; S.Mayer 16-25; S.Creed 26-28; R.Caruth 29-30; J.Love 31-53; S.Creed 54; J.Love 55-62; S.Creed 63-71; J.Allgaier 72; R.Caruth 73-76; S.Creed 77; R.Caruth 78-93; L.Scott 94; W.Sawalich 95-99; C.Kvapil 100-104; A.Hill 105-136; S.Creed 137-138; R.Chastain 139-149; A.Hill 150; R.Chastain 151-161; A.Hill 162; S.Creed 163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 3 times for 34 laps; J.Love, 2 times for 31 laps; S.Mayer, 3 times for 23 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 22 laps; R.Caruth, 3 times for 22 laps; S.Creed, 6 times for 17 laps; W.Sawalich, 1 time for 5 laps; C.Kvapil, 1 time for 5 laps; T.Gray, 2 times for 2 laps; L.Scott, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1; S.Creed, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 104; 2. R.Caruth, 82; 3. S.Creed, 80; 4. J.Love, 80; 5. P.Retzlaff, 74; 6. J.Allgaier, 69; 7. C.Kvapil, 64; 8. C.Day, 50; 9. S.Smith, 48; 10. R.Ellis, 46; 11. T.Gray, 44; 12. B.Poole, 43; 13. P.Staropoli, 43; 14. J.Bilicki, 42; 15. N.Sanchez, 41; 16. B.Jones, 41.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

