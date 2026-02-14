NASCAR moves up the Daytona 500 start time by an hour as bad weather looms

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is moving the start time of Sunday’s Daytona 500 up one hour because of…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is moving the start time of Sunday’s Daytona 500 up one hour because of the threat of inclement weather.

The green flag is now scheduled for 2:13 p.m. Eastern at Daytona International Speedway.

William Byron will try to become the first driver in history to win the Daytona 500 in three consecutive years when the 68th running of “The Great American Race” opens the NASCAR season.

Byron won last year’s event in overtime after race leader Denny Hamlin got spun on the final lap, igniting a multicar crash. Byron ended up passing eight cars on the last lap to return to victory lane.

Kyle Busch earned his first Daytona 500 pole, landing the No. 1 starting position during qualifying Wednesday. It came as he gets ready to start his 21st Daytona 500 and tries to end the longest current skid in the garage.

