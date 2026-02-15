NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results

Sunday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (26) Tyler Reddick,…

Sunday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (26) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 200 laps, 58 points.

2. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 35.

3. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 200, 36.

4. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 33.

5. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 32.

6. (30) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 41.

7. (41) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 39.

8. (28) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 35.

9. (14) Josh Berry, Ford, 200, 28.

10. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 37.

11. (25) Noah Gragson, Ford, 200, 27.

12. (39) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (15) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 200, 31.

14. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (1) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 29.

16. (8) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (6) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

19. (35) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (24) Erik Jones, Toyota, 200, 16.

22. (10) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

23. (20) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 200, 14.

24. (23) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 200, 13.

25. (19) Ryan Preece, Ford, 200, 15.

26. (11) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 199, 19.

27. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 199, 27.

28. (29) Corey Heim, Toyota, 199, 0.

29. (31) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, accident, 199, 8.

30. (13) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 199, 7.

31. (22) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 198, 6.

32. (17) Casey Mears, Ford, 195, 5.

33. (32) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 195, 4.

34. (36) Austin Cindric, Ford, 193, 12.

35. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 191, 2.

36. (2) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 188, 1.

37. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 137, 1.

38. (40) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 0.

39. (18) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 123, 1.

40. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 3.

41. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 147.11 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 23 minutes, 56 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.308 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 66 among 25 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0-3; J.Nemechek 4-7; K.Busch 8-11; J.Logano 12-13; J.Nemechek 14-18; J.Logano 19; J.Nemechek 20-28; J.Logano 29; J.Nemechek 30; J.Logano 31-34; C.Briscoe 35-57; C.Elliott 58; T.Gilliland 59; Z.Smith 60-68; A.Allmendinger 69; R.Blaney 70-71; A.Cindric 72-74; D.Hamlin 75-76; B.Wallace 77-79; C.Ware 80-81; R.Chastain 82-83; J.Allgaier 84; T.Dillon 85-87; J.Allgaier 88; R.Stenhouse 89; R.Chastain 90-95; A.Cindric 96-97; R.Chastain 98-100; S.Van Gisbergen 101-103; K.Larson 104; K.Busch 105-108; K.Larson 109-112; K.Busch 113; K.Larson 114; K.Busch 115-116; K.Larson 117; K.Busch 118-121; D.Hamlin 122; J.Allgaier 123; B.Wallace 124-130; R.Stenhouse 131-133; B.Wallace 134-136; C.Heim 137-138; B.Wallace 139; C.Bell 140; C.Heim 141; B.Wallace 142-144; C.Bell 145; B.Wallace 146; C.Bell 147-148; C.Heim 149; C.Bell 150-151; B.Wallace 152; C.Heim 153-156; C.Bell 157; B.Wallace 158-162; C.Bell 163-164; B.Wallace 165-180; C.Buescher 181-184; K.Busch 185; R.Chastain 186; C.Elliott 187; J.Logano 188; M.McDowell 189-198; C.Hocevar 199; T.Reddick 200; J.Berry 201

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Wallace, 9 times for 40 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 23 laps; K.Busch, 7 times for 19 laps; J.Nemechek, 4 times for 19 laps; R.Chastain, 4 times for 12 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Logano, 5 times for 9 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Bell, 6 times for 9 laps; C.Heim, 4 times for 8 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 7 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 5 laps; R.Stenhouse, 2 times for 4 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Hamlin, 2 times for 3 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Ware, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gilliland, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 58; 2. J.Logano, 46; 3. C.Elliott, 43; 4. Z.Smith, 41; 5. R.Stenhouse, 39; 6. B.Keselowski, 39; 7. C.Buescher, 39; 8. B.Wallace, 37; 9. C.Hocevar, 36; 10. R.Blaney, 36; 11. R.Herbst, 35; 12. D.Suárez, 35; 13. J.Berry, 33; 14. K.Busch, 29; 15. K.Larson, 29; 16. N.Gragson, 27.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

