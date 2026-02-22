NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 Results

Sunday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 271…

Sunday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 271 laps, 67 points.

2. (34) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 271, 43.

3. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 271, 34.

4. (15) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 271, 38.

5. (12) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 271, 32.

6. (28) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 271, 32.

7. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, 271, 30.

8. (9) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 271, 48.

9. (26) Ryan Preece, Ford, 271, 32.

10. (22) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 271, 31.

11. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 271, 38.

12. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 271, 25.

13. (29) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 271, 24.

14. (11) Noah Gragson, Ford, 271, 23.

15. (7) Chris Buescher, Ford, 271, 22.

16. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 271, 21.

17. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 271, 22.

18. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 271, 22.

19. (24) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 271, 18.

20. (20) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 271, 17.

21. (32) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 271, 16.

22. (27) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 270, 16.

23. (36) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 269, 14.

24. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 269, 13.

25. (35) Todd Gilliland, Ford, accident, 258, 12.

26. (30) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 257, 21.

27. (18) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 257, 10.

28. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 256, 25.

29. (33) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 256, 8.

30. (31) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 223, 9.

31. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, accident, 220, 0.

32. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, accident, 160, 13.

33. (8) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 157, 4.

34. (14) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 124, 7.

35. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, accident, 111, 2.

36. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, accident, 103, 1.

37. (25) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 81, 1.

38. (10) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 81, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.867 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 32 minutes, 27 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.164 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 67 laps.

Lead Changes: 57 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0; J.Logano 1; T.Reddick 2; J.Logano 3; T.Reddick 4-5; J.Logano 6-18; T.Reddick 19-23; B.Keselowski 24-28; T.Reddick 29; C.Elliott 30; B.Keselowski 31-33; T.Reddick 34; J.Logano 35-45; C.Elliott 46-53; K.Larson 54; C.Elliott 55-56; K.Larson 57; B.Wallace 58-59; A.Cindric 60-63; B.Keselowski 64; K.Larson 65-71; B.Wallace 72-79; K.Larson 80-87; S.Van Gisbergen 88; K.Larson 89-100; B.Wallace 101-102; T.Reddick 103-109; B.Wallace 110; T.Reddick 111-121; B.Wallace 122; T.Reddick 123-130; B.Wallace 131; T.Reddick 132-133; K.Larson 134-142; B.Wallace 143; K.Larson 144-149; C.Briscoe 150-155; K.Larson 156-159; B.Wallace 160-164; C.Hocevar 165; R.Blaney 166-169; Z.Smith 170; B.Keselowski 171; D.Hamlin 172-176; C.Briscoe 177-196; R.Blaney 197; C.Briscoe 198; B.Wallace 199-200; C.Hocevar 201; D.Hamlin 202-204; T.Reddick 205-206; D.Hamlin 207-208; T.Reddick 209-219; R.Blaney 220; A.Cindric 221-237; C.Bell 238-246; B.Wallace 247-269; T.Reddick 270-271

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Reddick, 13 times for 53 laps; K.Larson, 8 times for 48 laps; B.Wallace, 10 times for 46 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 26 laps; A.Cindric, 2 times for 21 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 11 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 10 laps; B.Keselowski, 4 times for 10 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 9 laps; R.Blaney, 3 times for 6 laps; C.Hocevar, 2 times for 2 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 1 time for 1 lap; Z.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: T.Reddick, 2.

Top 16 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 125; 2. B.Wallace, 85; 3. C.Elliott, 81; 4. C.Hocevar, 74; 5. Z.Smith, 71; 6. J.Logano, 68; 7. D.Suárez, 67; 8. R.Blaney, 67; 9. B.Keselowski, 61; 10. C.Buescher, 61; 11. R.Chastain, 51; 12. N.Gragson, 50; 13. W.Byron, 50; 14. R.Preece, 49; 15. C.Briscoe, 45; 16. S.Van Gisbergen, 45.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

