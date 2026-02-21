NASCAR Craftsman Truck Fr8 Racing 208 Results

Saturday At EchoPark Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 125…

Saturday

At EchoPark Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 125 laps, 0 points.

2. (18) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

3. (10) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 125, 40.

4. (2) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 125, 42.

5. (20) Corey Heim, Toyota, 125, 44.

6. (22) Chandler Smith, Ford, 125, 38.

7. (1) Jake Garcia, Ford, 125, 34.

8. (12) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 125, 0.

9. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 125, 0.

10. (25) Justin Haley, RAM, 125, 27.

11. (26) Ty Dillon, RAM, 125, 0.

12. (8) Adam Andretti, Toyota, 125, 25.

13. (30) Daniel Dye, RAM, 125, 24.

14. (4) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 125, 23.

15. (9) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, 125, 29.

16. (28) Brenden Queen, RAM, 125, 21.

17. (27) Tyler Reif, Chevrolet, 125, 20.

18. (21) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 125, 19.

19. (29) Mini Tyrrell, RAM, 124, 18.

20. (16) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 124, 32.

21. (11) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 123, 19.

22. (14) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 123, 15.

23. (33) Clayton Green, Ford, 123, 14.

24. (31) Josh Reaume, Ford, 123, 13.

25. (32) Frankie Muniz, Ford, 123, 12.

26. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 120, 11.

27. (19) Layne Riggs, Ford, 119, 11.

28. (7) Ty Majeski, Ford, 119, 15.

29. (34) Tyler Tomassi, Ford, 119, 8.

30. (17) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 116, 8.

31. (6) Cole Butcher, Ford, accident, 100, 6.

32. (23) Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 5.

33. (36) Caleb Costner, Chevrolet, handling, 99, 4.

34. (13) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, suspension, 88, 5.

35. (35) Justin S Carroll, Toyota, reargear, 65, 2.

36. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, transmission, 2, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.031 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 28 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.114 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 18 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Garcia 0; B.Rhodes 1-35; K.Busch 36; B.Rhodes 37; C.Heim 38; K.Busch 39; C.Heim 40-44; B.Rhodes 45-78; S.Friesen 79-86; J.Garcia 87; S.Friesen 88; J.Garcia 89; K.Busch 90-117; S.Friesen 118; K.Busch 119-125

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Rhodes, 3 times for 70 laps; K.Busch, 4 times for 37 laps; S.Friesen, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Heim, 2 times for 6 laps; J.Garcia, 2 times for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 103; 2. G.Ruggiero, 75; 3. B.Rhodes, 68; 4. T.Majeski, 60; 5. S.Friesen, 59; 6. B.Queen, 53; 7. K.Honeycutt, 53; 8. A.Perez De Lara, 53; 9. T.Ankrum, 51; 10. C.Eckes, 47; 11. C.Heim, 44; 12. D.Dye, 44; 13. J.Haley, 42; 14. J.Garcia, 39; 15. M.Tyrrell, 36; 16. F.Muniz, 33.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

