Murphy and the Pelicans take on Rollins and the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (23-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (15-41, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Orleans Pelicans in non-conference play.

The Pelicans have gone 9-20 in home games. New Orleans is 6-18 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks are 11-18 on the road. Milwaukee is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 7.2.

The Pelicans are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 47.8% the Pelicans’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 141-137 in overtime on Feb. 5, with Ryan Rollins scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 21.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Rollins is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. AJ Green is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 114.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Yves Missi: day to day (calf), Trey Murphy III: day to day (shoulder), Micah Peavy: day to day (toe), Dejounte Murray: out (achilles).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Myles Turner: day to day (calf), Taurean Prince: out (neck), Ryan Rollins: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

