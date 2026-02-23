Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Gateway 68, Shaler 53 Mohawk 59, Southmoreland 37 Penn Hills 59, Ringgold 52 PIAA Playoffs= Class 6A=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Gateway 68, Shaler 53

Mohawk 59, Southmoreland 37

Penn Hills 59, Ringgold 52

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

District 3=

Consolation=

Cedar Cliff 55, Cedar Crest 49

Chambersburg 51, Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 46

Class 4A=

District 3=

Consolation=

Oley Valley 82, Susquenita 78

Wyomissing 58, Eastern York 55

District 6=

Final=

Huntingdon 48, Central Martinsburg 46

Class 1A=

District 3=

Consolation=

Conestoga Christian 49, New Covenant 46

Semifinal=

York Country Day 85, Dayspring Christian Academy 50

District 4=

Semifinal=

North Penn/Liberty 66, Meadowbrook Christian School 64

Sullivan County 69, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 56

WPIAL Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

New Castle 52, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49

Upper St Clair 42, Seneca Valley 35

Class 4A=

Consolation=

Hopewell 84, Belle Vernon 79

Class 3A=

Consolation=

Seton-LaSalle 72, Ligonier Valley 45

Class 2A=

Semifinal=

Jeannette 44, Clairton 29

Sewickley 56, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 30

