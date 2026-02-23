Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gateway 68, Shaler 53
Mohawk 59, Southmoreland 37
Penn Hills 59, Ringgold 52
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
District 3=
Consolation=
Cedar Cliff 55, Cedar Crest 49
Chambersburg 51, Wilson High School – West Lawn, PA 46
Class 4A=
District 3=
Consolation=
Oley Valley 82, Susquenita 78
Wyomissing 58, Eastern York 55
District 6=
Final=
Huntingdon 48, Central Martinsburg 46
Class 1A=
District 3=
Consolation=
Conestoga Christian 49, New Covenant 46
Semifinal=
York Country Day 85, Dayspring Christian Academy 50
District 4=
Semifinal=
North Penn/Liberty 66, Meadowbrook Christian School 64
Sullivan County 69, Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 56
WPIAL Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
New Castle 52, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 49
Upper St Clair 42, Seneca Valley 35
Class 4A=
Consolation=
Hopewell 84, Belle Vernon 79
Class 3A=
Consolation=
Seton-LaSalle 72, Ligonier Valley 45
Class 2A=
Semifinal=
Jeannette 44, Clairton 29
Sewickley 56, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.