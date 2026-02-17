Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= IHSA Playoffs= Regional Semifinal= Class 4A= Alton 50, Collinsville 18 Arlington Heights (Hersey) 83, Elk Grove 23…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

IHSA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Class 4A=

Alton 50, Collinsville 18

Arlington Heights (Hersey) 83, Elk Grove 23

Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 19

Belleville (East) 60, Granite City 23

Buffalo Grove 92, Larkin 39

Carmel 57, Round Lake 14

Edwardsville 50, Quincy 49

Hinsdale Central 65, Simeon 41

Homewood-Flossmoor 76, Shepard 33

Hononegah 78, Jefferson 46

Kenwood 79, Lindblom 11

Lincoln Way West 56, Oak Lawn 33

O’Fallon 59, Pekin (IL) 39

Plainfield North 59, Oswego 33

Richwoods 57, East Moline (United) 19

Rock Island 64, Joliet Central 31

Class 3A=

Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 67, Northtown 12

Aurora (Central Catholic) 64, Muchin 14

Butler 50, Thornton 31

Centralia 51, Mt Vernon 47

Champaign 82, Centennial 63

Dixon 55, East 10

Galesburg 57, East Peoria 25

Geneva 38, Kaneland 36

Kennedy 45, Comer 39

Lake Forest 45, Antioch 35

MacArthur 67, Eisenhower 31

Mahomet-Seymour 61, Rantoul 31

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Morgan Park 32

Marion 61, East Saint Louis 28

Morton 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 28

Oak Forest 48, Brooks 19

Ottawa 43, Plano 21

Providence 70, Bremen 14

Sterling 53, La Salle-Peru 35

Streamwood 65, Deerfield 40

Washington 82, Geneseo 20

Wauconda 50, North Chicago 3

Class 2A=

Alton (Marquette) 35, Roxana 31

BHRA 58, Watseka 47

Benton 67, Du Quoin 37

Bishop McNamara 60, Reed-Custer 36

Byron 57, Mendota 22

Carlinville 57, Pawnee 52

Carmi-White County 44, Harrisburg 42

Central 55, Columbia 19

Central Catholic 44, St Teresa 30

Effingham 71, Pana 31

Eureka 61, Manual 48

Fairfield 71, Salem 68

Frankfort 41, Chester 35

Freeburg 54, Pinckneyville 41

Gillespie 51, Southwestern 45

Glen Carbon (Father McGivney 51, Litchfield 46

Hillsboro 44, Staunton 34

Joliet Catholic 72, Beecher 26

Lisle 41, Clark 23

Macomb 55, Illinois Valley Central 33

Manteno 48, Peotone 16

Marengo 55, Genoa-Kingston 32

Massac County 50, Carterville 39

Mater Dei 50, Wesclin 21

Monticello 48, Prairie Central 42

Mt. Carmel 59, Newton 28

Nashville 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21

Olney 60, Hamilton County 48

PORTA 48, Canton 43

Paris 55, Effingham St Anthony 37

Pleasant Plains 57, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11

Pontiac 51, St Thomas More 20

Riverdale 47, Erie-Prophetstown 24

Robinson 46, Sullivan 43

Rockford Lutheran 67, Somonauk 47

South County 51, Rochester 44

St Edward 54, Richmond-Burton 25

St Joseph-Ogden 51, Unity 30

Stillman Valley 54, Oregon 33

Teutopolis 52, Marshall 22

Timothy 59, Aurora (Rosary) 20

Tri-Valley 59, Olympia 44

Vienna 73, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 51

West Hancock 68, Beardstown 21

Williamsville 48, Auburn 31

Wilmington 47, Seneca 46

Winnebago 56, Sandwich 29

Class 1A=

Abingdon (A.-Avon) 57, ROWVA-Williamsfield 26

Athens 40, Lewistown 30

Brimfield 33, Princeville 29

Brown County 68, Central 34

Brownstown 47, Red Hill 12

Carlyle 56, Maryville Christian 42

Central 47, Tri-Point 40

Christopher 58, Pope County 29

Cissna Park 54, Hoopeston 22

Cumberland 48, Casey-Westfield 18

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Calvary 28

Dieterich 35, Altamont 26

Dwight 55, Amboy 52

Elmwood 31, Knoxville 24

Elverado 44, Cobden 37

Fieldcrest 42, Iroquois West 39

Gallatin County 44, Goreville 34

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, Heritage 32

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 69, Armstrong 51

Havana 49, Unity 35

Heyworth 61, Ridgeview 33

Horizon Science Academy McKinley Park 31, Wolcott 26

Illini Bluffs 56, United 22

Indian Creek 62, South Beloit 52

MCC 43, Beacon 24

Manley 55, Fenger 42

Marian 45, Hinckley-Big Rock 39

Marissa-Coulterville 65, Sparta 39

Martinsville 50, Meridian 39

Midland 52, Henry-Senachwine 22

Morgan Park Academy 72, Illinois Lutheran 11

Mt. Pulaski 72, Neoga 27

North Shore 49, Woodlands 19

Okawville 53, New Athens 21

Ottawa Marquette 68, Parkview Christian 57

Pecatonica 62, Orion 24

Roanoke-Benson 57, Flanagan-Cornell 22

Rockford Christian 61, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 22

Salt Fork 32, Chrisman 19

Sesser-Valier 61, Meridian 18

Tremont 55, Le Roy 42

Tri-County 47, Oakwood 14

Trico 40, Gibault 37

Tuscola 50, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 28

West Prairie 36, Liberty 32

Wethersfield 50, Fulton 34

Windsor-Stew-Stras 41, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 40

Yorkville Christian 51, Serena 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.