Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
IHSA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Class 4A=
Alton 50, Collinsville 18
Arlington Heights (Hersey) 83, Elk Grove 23
Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 19
Belleville (East) 60, Granite City 23
Buffalo Grove 92, Larkin 39
Carmel 57, Round Lake 14
Edwardsville 50, Quincy 49
Hinsdale Central 65, Simeon 41
Homewood-Flossmoor 76, Shepard 33
Hononegah 78, Jefferson 46
Kenwood 79, Lindblom 11
Lincoln Way West 56, Oak Lawn 33
O’Fallon 59, Pekin (IL) 39
Plainfield North 59, Oswego 33
Richwoods 57, East Moline (United) 19
Rock Island 64, Joliet Central 31
Class 3A=
Arlington Heights (St. Viator) 67, Northtown 12
Aurora (Central Catholic) 64, Muchin 14
Butler 50, Thornton 31
Centralia 51, Mt Vernon 47
Champaign 82, Centennial 63
Dixon 55, East 10
Galesburg 57, East Peoria 25
Geneva 38, Kaneland 36
Kennedy 45, Comer 39
Lake Forest 45, Antioch 35
MacArthur 67, Eisenhower 31
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Rantoul 31
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49, Morgan Park 32
Marion 61, East Saint Louis 28
Morton 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 28
Oak Forest 48, Brooks 19
Ottawa 43, Plano 21
Providence 70, Bremen 14
Sterling 53, La Salle-Peru 35
Streamwood 65, Deerfield 40
Washington 82, Geneseo 20
Wauconda 50, North Chicago 3
Class 2A=
Alton (Marquette) 35, Roxana 31
BHRA 58, Watseka 47
Benton 67, Du Quoin 37
Bishop McNamara 60, Reed-Custer 36
Byron 57, Mendota 22
Carlinville 57, Pawnee 52
Carmi-White County 44, Harrisburg 42
Central 55, Columbia 19
Central Catholic 44, St Teresa 30
Effingham 71, Pana 31
Eureka 61, Manual 48
Fairfield 71, Salem 68
Frankfort 41, Chester 35
Freeburg 54, Pinckneyville 41
Gillespie 51, Southwestern 45
Glen Carbon (Father McGivney 51, Litchfield 46
Hillsboro 44, Staunton 34
Joliet Catholic 72, Beecher 26
Lisle 41, Clark 23
Macomb 55, Illinois Valley Central 33
Manteno 48, Peotone 16
Marengo 55, Genoa-Kingston 32
Massac County 50, Carterville 39
Mater Dei 50, Wesclin 21
Monticello 48, Prairie Central 42
Mt. Carmel 59, Newton 28
Nashville 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 21
Olney 60, Hamilton County 48
PORTA 48, Canton 43
Paris 55, Effingham St Anthony 37
Pleasant Plains 57, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 11
Pontiac 51, St Thomas More 20
Riverdale 47, Erie-Prophetstown 24
Robinson 46, Sullivan 43
Rockford Lutheran 67, Somonauk 47
South County 51, Rochester 44
St Edward 54, Richmond-Burton 25
St Joseph-Ogden 51, Unity 30
Stillman Valley 54, Oregon 33
Teutopolis 52, Marshall 22
Timothy 59, Aurora (Rosary) 20
Tri-Valley 59, Olympia 44
Vienna 73, Anna (A.-Jonesboro) 51
West Hancock 68, Beardstown 21
Williamsville 48, Auburn 31
Wilmington 47, Seneca 46
Winnebago 56, Sandwich 29
Class 1A=
Abingdon (A.-Avon) 57, ROWVA-Williamsfield 26
Athens 40, Lewistown 30
Brimfield 33, Princeville 29
Brown County 68, Central 34
Brownstown 47, Red Hill 12
Carlyle 56, Maryville Christian 42
Central 47, Tri-Point 40
Christopher 58, Pope County 29
Cissna Park 54, Hoopeston 22
Cumberland 48, Casey-Westfield 18
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 68, Calvary 28
Dieterich 35, Altamont 26
Dwight 55, Amboy 52
Elmwood 31, Knoxville 24
Elverado 44, Cobden 37
Fieldcrest 42, Iroquois West 39
Gallatin County 44, Goreville 34
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 44, Heritage 32
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 69, Armstrong 51
Havana 49, Unity 35
Heyworth 61, Ridgeview 33
Horizon Science Academy McKinley Park 31, Wolcott 26
Illini Bluffs 56, United 22
Indian Creek 62, South Beloit 52
MCC 43, Beacon 24
Manley 55, Fenger 42
Marian 45, Hinckley-Big Rock 39
Marissa-Coulterville 65, Sparta 39
Martinsville 50, Meridian 39
Midland 52, Henry-Senachwine 22
Morgan Park Academy 72, Illinois Lutheran 11
Mt. Pulaski 72, Neoga 27
North Shore 49, Woodlands 19
Okawville 53, New Athens 21
Ottawa Marquette 68, Parkview Christian 57
Pecatonica 62, Orion 24
Roanoke-Benson 57, Flanagan-Cornell 22
Rockford Christian 61, Ashton (A.-Franklin Center) 22
Salt Fork 32, Chrisman 19
Sesser-Valier 61, Meridian 18
Tremont 55, Le Roy 42
Tri-County 47, Oakwood 14
Trico 40, Gibault 37
Tuscola 50, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 28
West Prairie 36, Liberty 32
Wethersfield 50, Fulton 34
Windsor-Stew-Stras 41, Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) 40
Yorkville Christian 51, Serena 25
