Milan Cortina Olympics apologizes for podium surface damaging skaters’ blades

MILAN (AP) — The organizing committee for the Milan Cortina Olympics is apologizing for the surface of the podium used…

MILAN (AP) — The organizing committee for the Milan Cortina Olympics is apologizing for the surface of the podium used at the Milano Ice Skating Arena that caused minor damage to the blades of figure skaters celebrating their team medals last weekend.

Several of the athletes, including Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the gold medal-winning U.S. team, reported nicks and blemishes from the anti-slip surface. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, whose team took silver, was among those who noticed it right away, skating away from the podium to check on her blades while simultaneously celebrating her medal.

Japan eventually lodged a formal complaint about the abrasive nature of the podium.

The organizers said that they were “taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a reoccurrence,” and that blade-sharpening services would be made available along with an additional training session for the U.S., Japanese and bronze medalist Italian teams.

“We also understand that some (National Olympic Committees) have offered their services to the impacted athletes from other countries in a true example of the Olympic spirit,” the committee said, adding that it “apologises for the inconvenience caused and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the best possible conditions for all athletes.”

Skaters typically use freshly sharpened blades as a last resort, because it can take time for them to get worked back in. Instead, they turn to what are called honing stones that they run along the blades to remove any nicks and burrs.

Some wondered whether the blades may have caused a problem for Chock and Bates in the rhythm dance on Monday night, when the favored Americans were beaten by the French couple of Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron by a slim margin.

“I think the skates are fine. The blades are good,” Bates said afterward. “We skated great. We felt like it was really strong.”

The next medal ceremony at the Milano Ice Skating Arena was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, following the mixed team relay in short-track speedskating. The next figure skating medal ceremony is on Wednesday night, when Chock and Bates hope to make up their deficit to Beaudry and Cizeron in the free dance and climb onto the top step of a resurfaced podium.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.