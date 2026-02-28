Live Radio
Michigan Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 28, 2026, 8:59 AM

Central Michigan at Louisville — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Oakland at University of Georgia — SECN+

Western Michigan at CSU Northridge — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Michigan at San Diego — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports

Ohio State at Michigan State — BTN, Fubo Sports

Michigan at Virginia — ACCNX

Toronto at Detroit — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, Fubo Sports, MLB.TV, Tigers.TV

Detroit at Orlando — FDSN Detroit, FDSN Florida, NBA League Pass

Sports
