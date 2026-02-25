Maxey and the 76ers host conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (31-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7…

Miami Heat (31-28, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-26, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers host Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in Eastern Conference play.

The 76ers are 20-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.4 fast break points per game led by Maxey averaging 5.6.

The Heat are 16-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks third in the league scoring 18.0 fast break points per game led by Norman Powell averaging 3.6.

The 76ers are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat average 120.0 points per game, 4.1 more than the 115.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 127-117 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Powell led the Heat with 32 points, and Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is shooting 46.7% and averaging 29.1 points for the 76ers. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adebayo is averaging 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Heat. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 116.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 121.0 points, 52.1 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: day to day (knee).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

