Marseille’s chaotic season takes another twist as sporting director Benatia returns after resigning

Marseille’s chaotic season took another twist on Tuesday as sporting director Medhi Benatia returned to the club two days after quitting.

He resigned on Sunday, just days after the departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi. But, in a statement, the club’s American owner Frank McCourt said Benatia had agreed to come back until the end of the season to “oversee all sporting activities.”

As a consequence, club president Pablo Longoria moves into a more institutional role “in order to represent Marseille within French and especially European bodies,” added the statement, which was shared by several media outlets.

Marseille drew 2-2 at home to Strasbourg on Saturday, after leading 2-0, and sits 12 points behind leader Lens in fourth place. That draw followed a crushing 5-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain and elimination from the Champions League after a 3-0 loss at Club Brugge, leading to a furious response from the fans.

Benatia was reportedly loyal to De Zerbi, who left three days after the humiliating PSG defeat.

Fans have had enough

During Saturday’s match against Strasbourg, both stands behind the goals were vacated by the club’s Ultras in protest. One banner urged McCourt and Longoria to leave, along with the words “all of your projects go up in smoke!”

Nine-time French champion Marseille has not won a trophy since the now-defunct League Cup in 2012. The club realistically only has the French Cup to play for. It is at home to Toulouse in the quarterfinals next month.

McCourt was expected to meet with some of the Ultras groups later on Tuesday, amid reports Habib Beye would soon be named as coach.

A Marseille defender from 2003-07, Beye was sacked by Rennes last Monday.

Marseille assistant coach Jacques Abardonado took charge in an interim role following De Zerbi’s departure. ___

