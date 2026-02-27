Lyon makes 27 saves against former Florida teammates, Sabres top Panthers 3-2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 27 saves to beat his former Florida teammates for the second this month,…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 27 saves to beat his former Florida teammates for the second this month, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Panthers 3-2 on Friday night for their eighth victory in 11 games.

Lyon played for the Panthers during the 2022-23 season. He has won two of his past four starts — both against Florida.

Beck Malenstyn gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 8:22 left, sending a slap shot from the point through traffic and past Daniil Tarasov. Florida challenged for goalie interference after Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson’s stick made contact with Tarasov’s glove, but the goal stood.

The Sabres won 2-1 at New Jersey on Wednesday night in their return from the Olympic break. They are tied with Detroit for second place in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo has missed the playoffs an NHL-record 14 straight years.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers are in serious danger of missing the playoffs. Florida, which has lost six of its past eight, is eight points behind Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 23 games left.

Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs also scored for Buffalo. Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett scored for Florida.

Buffalo got a needed insurance goal with 1:17 remaining on an empty-netter from Krebs. Florida cut it to a goal with 35 seconds left when Bennett’s shot went off the post and Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Dahlin inadvertently swept the puck in off of Lyon.

Florida played much of the game without defenseman Uvis Balinskis who blocked a shot late in the first period. After coming off the ice to get treated, Balinskis returned and played one more shift. He only played two in the second and did not come out for the third.

Up next

Sabres: At Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Panthers: At the New York Islanders on Sunday.

