Los Angeles and Orlando meet for cross-conference game

Orlando Magic (29-26, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (27-29, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -3.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Orlando meet in non-conference action.

The Clippers have gone 14-11 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-7 in one-possession games.

The Magic are 11-16 on the road. Orlando is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 51.6 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.9.

The Clippers average 112.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 114.8 the Magic allow. The Magic are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 46.6% the Clippers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Magic won the last matchup 129-101 on Nov. 21, with Jalen Suggs scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kawhi Leonard is scoring 27.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Clippers. Jordan Miller is averaging 9.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.6 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 116.3 points, 39.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 10.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (head), Darius Garland: out (toe).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Jalen Suggs: out (back), Colin Castleton: out (thumb).

