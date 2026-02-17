Lindsey Vonn back in US following crash in Olympic downhill

Lindsey Vonn is back home in the U.S. following a week of treatment at a hospital in Italy after breaking…

Lindsey Vonn is back home in the U.S. following a week of treatment at a hospital in Italy after breaking her left leg in the Olympic downhill at the Milan Cortina Games.

“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week… been in a hospital bed immobile since my race. And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing,” Vonn posted on X with an American flag emoji. “Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking good care of me.”

The 41-year-old Vonn suffered a complex tibia fracture that has already been operated on multiple times following her Feb. 8 crash. She has said she’ll need more surgery in the U.S.

Nine days before her fall in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, Vonn ruptured the ACL in her left knee in another crash in Switzerland. Even before then, all eyes had been on her as the feel-good story heading into the Olympics for her comeback after nearly six years of retirement.

