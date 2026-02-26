Latest season of ‘Drive to Survive’ will be available on Apple TV as well as Netflix in the US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest season of “Drive to Survive” will also be available to U.S. viewers on Apple…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The latest season of “Drive to Survive” will also be available to U.S. viewers on Apple TV as part of a collaboration with Netflix.

The eighth season of the popular Formula 1 series launches Friday. “Drive to Survive” has been credited with helping to increase the popularity of the global motorsports series.

The show will recap the 2025 season, which included the firing of Christian Horner as Red Bull’s team principal, Lewis Hamilton’s first year at Ferrari and McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri vying for the championship. Norris won his first F1 title by two points over Max Verstappen.

Apple TV has a new five-year deal as F1’s U.S. broadcast partner. The season begins with next week’s Australian Grand Prix.

Netflix will also carry Apple TV’s feed of the Canadian Grand Prix for U.S. viewers from May 22-24.

“I’ve known (Netflix co-CEO) Ted (Sarandos) for a long time. We’ve worked together before and we had this idea,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said Thursday during a briefing about Apple’s coverage plans. “Netflix has done an amazing job with ‘Drive to Survive’ and we thought it would be great if we could offer it to our customers and at the same time we’d like Netflix customers that have been watching ‘Drive to Survive’ to be able to see a race on Netflix, and that’s what we’re doing with the Canadian Grand Prix.”

