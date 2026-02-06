Late goals leave Eintracht and Berlin tied and still looking for first win of 2026

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in a poor Bundesliga game that came alive in the…

BERLIN (AP) — Union Berlin drew with Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in a poor Bundesliga game that came alive in the final minutes with two goals and a red card on Friday.

After 83 scrappy minutes, Nathaniel Brown put Frankfurt ahead with a rasping shot from 15 meters. Substitute Mahmoud Dahoud mistimed his scissor kick but the ball fell perfectly for Brown to volley home.

The goal set up the visitor for its first win in nine games but its hopes crumbled just seconds later.

Oscar Højlund was sent off for a second bookable offense two minutes after his side took the lead and Leopold Querfeld scored from the resulting penalty.

The draw meant both clubs were still looking for their first win of 2026.

The late implosion was particularly galling for Albert Riera, who took over as Frankfurt coach this week and was denied a starting three points. One bright spot was the team’s defensive display. Friday’s game was the first in eight this year in which it has not conceded at least two goals.

Frankfurt was seventh in the table, three points ahead of Berlin in ninth.

