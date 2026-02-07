Las Vegas-born ice dancer Diana Davis elevates Georgia at Olympics despite a hearing impairment

MILAN (AP) — Skating into Olympic medal contention despite a hearing impairment, Las Vegas-born ice dancer Diana Davis is helping…

The team event is figure skating’s ultimate test of depth. It would usually be out of reach for a country which has never before won a Winter Olympic medal of any sort.

Smart recruitment and controversial Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze, Davis’ mother, have helped the mountainous former Soviet republic of Georgia become a rising power. It’s in fourth place heading into Saturday’s second of three days of team competition.

Davis had a busy Friday, skating with husband Gleb Smolkin to “Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)” by The Offspring — hardly typical skating music — and carrying the Georgian flag at the opening ceremony.

“It means a lot to me,” Davis said Friday. “I’m just glad.”

Davis has spoken out about her experience with hearing issues caused by an incorrect dose of antibiotics when she was 2.

In an Instagram post in December describing how she became withdrawn, faced mockery and difficulties at school, Davis said she can generally hear music — crucial for a skater — “except for certain frequencies,” but often can’t make out the lyrics.

“I want people who have the same condition not to feel ashamed or to withdraw into themselves, not to be afraid to try sports, and not to listen to those who try to limit them,” she said.

Davis, who is of Georgian heritage through her mother, skated as a Russian at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She married Smolkin in Las Vegas shortly after and started skating for Georgia in 2023, while Russian skaters were excluded from international events.

Tutberidze is the Russian coach who revolutionized women’s skating with big jumps and came under scrutiny at the 2022 Olympics after her star pupil, 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva, failed a doping test.

Tutberidze is in Milan as the coach of Nika Egadze, the men’s European champion and the only one of Georgia’s six skaters to be born in the country. Four others were born in Russia, including pairs skater Luka Berulava, who carried the flag with Davis.

“We really want to take advantage of this chance (in the team event),” said Berulava, who won the European pairs title with partner Anastasiia Metelkina. “It’s a big responsibility and you don’t want to let the team down.”

Berulava was born to a Georgian family in Moscow and learned to skate in Russia.

Despite its skaters’ varied origins, Georgia’s team spirit is strong.

“We’ve got a very friendly team,” 2023 European champion Anastasiia Gubanova said. “Fate has united us all.”

