Kraken look to keep win streak going, visit the Ducks

Seattle Kraken (26-19-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-23-3, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken seek to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim is 9-7-0 against the Pacific Division and 29-23-3 overall. The Ducks have committed 215 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Seattle has gone 26-19-9 overall with an 11-5-1 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have an even scoring differential this season, scoring and giving up 155 goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Ducks won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 24 goals and 24 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 19 goals and 18 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored seven goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.