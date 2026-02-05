Kings visit the Golden Knights after Kuzmenko’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (23-18-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-16-14, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday,…

Los Angeles Kings (23-18-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-16-14, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -147, Kings +123; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Andrei Kuzmenko scored two goals in the Kings’ 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Vegas is 8-4-4 against the Pacific Division and 26-16-14 overall. The Golden Knights have a 5-4-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Los Angeles is 23-18-14 overall and 5-2-8 against the Pacific Division. The Kings are 18-1-7 in games they score at least three goals.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone has 20 goals and 36 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has 11 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Kings: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

