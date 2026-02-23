Kings end 16-game skid as Westbrook and Achiuwa lead the way in 123-114 win over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Russsell Westbrook scored 25 points and Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Russsell Westbrook scored 25 points and Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings snapped a 16-game losing streak — the longest in franchise history — with a 123-114 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

DeMar DeRozan and Daeqwon Plowden finished with 19 points each, with Plowden scoring 10 in the fourth quarter. Sacramento has the NBA’s worst record and hadn’t won since beating Washington on Jan. 16.

Javon Smalls led Memphis with 21 points and nine assists. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 17 points and GG Jackson added 16 points.

The Grizzlies fought back to take the lead lead early in the third quarter, but the Kings answered with an 18-6 rally to build the game’s first double-digit lead midway through the period.

Sacramento led 92-89 entering the fourth and took a comfortable advantage with a 15-4 run capped by a 3-pointer from Westbrook with 8:45 left.

Injuries to key players have left both teams pivoting to the future. Memphis sits in 11th place in the Western Conference and has played most games with lineups cobbled together from available players. Eight Grizzlies were on the injured list for Monday’s matchup.

The Kings led 63-61 at the half as both teams shot better than 54%. With the Grizzlies lacking an active player taller than the 6-foot-9 Jackson, Sacramento’s height advantage was apparent as Achiuwa had 14 points and 11 rebounds before the break.

