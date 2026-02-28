Kane is going for Lewandowski’s record 41-goal haul in a Bundesliga season

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane is targeting Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record of 41 goals in a season after notching…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane is targeting Robert Lewandowski’s Bundesliga record of 41 goals in a season after notching another two in Bayern Munich’s 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

It was the fourth straight game he scored two goals or more and it took his league tally to 30 from 24 rounds so far.

“For sure,” the England star replied when asked if he was going for Lewandowski’s record from 2020-21. “I’ve got to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Kane scored another penalty on Saturday to make it 10 successful spot kicks in the league. Across all competitions this season, the 32-year-old Kane has 45 goals in 37 appearances for Bayern.

“There’s still a lot of games to play,” Kane said of attacking the record in the remaining 10 rounds. “I need to try and be consistent over that period. We’ll see from late April, start of May, if it’s possible. But of course, right now it’s just there and I just got to do what I do.”

Kane recently celebrated 500 goals for club and country.

Lewandowski, who was also playing for Bayern, broke Gerd Müller’s record from the 1971-72 season by scoring in the last minute of the last game in May 2021.

Kane said he didn’t think the Bundesliga title race was over with Bayern 11 points clear of Dortmund at the top.

“We had an 11-point lead a few weeks ago and we saw how quickly it can change within two results,” he said. “So we have to stay focused.”

