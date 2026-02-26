Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NHL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the Kalshi promo code WTOP to lock in a $10 sign-up bonus for prediction markets. All it takes is making your first $10 in trades to unlock the funds. It's a great way for us to get some skin in the game for NBA action on Thursday. Sign up here to make predictions on spreads, totals, moneylines and props. There are more options for the NHL, college basketball, culture, politics and weather.

Trade NBA Outcomes with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Savvy traders can use a specific sign-up offer to add some value to their portfolio. Here is the breakdown for the current Kalshi offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Date Last Verified February 26, 2026 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Offer Overview

For those of us analyzing NBA action, the current Kalshi promo code is a straightforward play for extra value. To trigger the $10 sign-up bonus, new Kalshi customers need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once the account is funded, we simply need to make $10 in trades on prediction markets to unlock the bonus. This means we can immediately get involved with the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic outcome scheduled for 07:30 PM EST and see a return on that engagement.

One of the best things about Kalshi is its versatility. While we are focused on the NBA tonight, the platform offers markets far beyond professional basketball. You can make trades on marquee college basketball matchups, such as Michigan State vs. Purdue, or even diversify into non-sports markets like politics, economics, and the weather. Since Kalshi is available in all 50 states, fans across the country can get in on the action as long as they are 18 or older. It’s the perfect time to test our forecasting skills across different sectors.

Using the Kalshi Promo Code Today

With the sign-up bonus in play, we can start handicapping tonight’s slate. Instead of traditional odds, Kalshi uses probabilities, which gives us a clear picture of how the market views each team’s chances. Below are the implied vig-free probabilities for tonight’s key matchups.

Matchup Win Probability Houston Rockets at Orlando Magic HOU 55.7% / ORL 44.3% Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns LAL 64.6% / PHX 35.4% Minnesota Timberwolves at LA Clippers MIN 64.3% / LAC 35.7%

When we look at the numbers for the Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic, there is a clear statistical angle to exploit. The Rockets are entering this game with a solid Net Rate of 5.6, which is significantly higher than Orlando’s 0.4.

Furthermore, games are often won and lost on the boards, and Houston has a distinct edge here. They boast a league-leading Total Rebound Percentage of 54.9%, compared to the Magic’s 49.8%.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting set up is easy. If you’re ready to back positions on NBA games, follow these steps to secure the $10 sign-up bonus