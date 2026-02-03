Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Sign Up Bonus for NBA, SB XL Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The Denver Nuggets visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena for a 7:00 PM EST tip-off this Tuesday, presenting an ideal opportunity for prediction market enthusiasts to utilize the latest Kalshi promo code WTOP here . Grab the $10 sign up bonus on this game or any other played tonight.







New Kalshi customers can claim a $10 sign-up bonus, which is unlocked immediately after making $100 in trades on the platform. Whether you are looking to trade on this specific inter-conference matchup airing on FDSDET and ALT, or any other NBA game taking place this week, this welcome offer provides extra value for fans engaging with the 2025-26 regular season action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Feb. 3

As the Detroit Pistons prepare to host the Denver Nuggets for this 2025 Regular Season clash, prediction market traders can take advantage of the latest welcome offer from Kalshi. By using the code below, new users can secure a bonus to use on various markets, including those potentially available for the 7:00 PM EST tip-off at Little Caesars Arena.

To activate this offer, new customers must sign up and complete $100 worth of trades. Once this threshold is met, the $10 bonus is credited to the account. This promotion is available just in time for viewers tuning in to the local broadcasts on FDSDET or ALT this Tuesday, adding another layer of engagement to the action on the court in Detroit.

Kalshi Offer Details

This promotion is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers interested in prediction markets, including those surrounding the Tuesday night showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets. To unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, users must first register and complete $100 in trades on the platform. Whether analyzing the Nuggets’ performance on the road or the Pistons’ defense at Little Caesars Arena, these trades contribute toward the threshold required to release the bonus funds.

To participate, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Eligibility is restricted to individuals who are at least 18 years old and physically present in one of the 45 participating states; Kalshi is currently available in most U.S. states. This offer arrives just in time for the 7:00 PM EST tip-off on February 03, 2026, giving eligible traders a chance to capitalize on the regular season action.

Use Kalshi Promo WTOP on Nuggets vs Pistons

For traders looking to back a winner in tonight’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena, the Moneyline market offers a direct way to engage with the game. Based on current consensus data, the Detroit Pistons enter as the favorites against the visiting Denver Nuggets.

The table below outlines the current Moneyline odds and the implied vig-free probabilities for each team to win outright:

Understanding the potential returns is key for utilizing the sign-up bonus effectively. If a trader places $10 on the Detroit Pistons, the potential profit would be approximately $4.55. Conversely, backing the underdog Denver Nuggets with a $10 trade, it would yield a profit of $18.10 should they secure the road victory.

The context surrounding tonight’s game is significant. The East-leading Pistons (36-12) just executed a major trade, sending Jaden Ivey to the Bulls in a three-team deal to acquire shooters Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric. While this adds depth, it shakes up the roster hours before tip-off. On the other side, the Nuggets welcome back Nikola Jokic, who has been cleared to play after missing 16 games with a knee injury.

Despite Jokic’s return and Jamal Murray’s recent All-Star selection, the Pistons hold a statistical advantage with a Net Rate of 6.6 compared to Denver’s 4.2. Detroit also controls the glass better, boasting a Total Rebound Percentage of 52.5% versus the Nuggets’ 49.6%.

How to Activate the Kalshi Sign-Up Bonus

Getting started with Kalshi in time for the Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons game is a straightforward process. By following the steps below, new users can ensure their account is set up, funded, and ready to trade before the 7:00 PM EST tip-off at Little Caesars Arena.

Download and Register: Download the Kalshi app or visit the desktop site to create an account. You will need to provide standard personal information to register. Verify Identity: Complete the necessary proof of identification steps to ensure account security and compliance. Enter Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to opt-in for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a funding source and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Unlock: To activate the $10 bonus, you must complete $100 worth of trades. This requirement does not need to be a single transaction; users can make multiple smaller trades on various markets—such as the Nuggets vs. Pistons outcome or other NBA events—that cumulatively add up to $100.

Once the total trading volume reaches the $100 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus becomes available for use. With the game broadcasting on FDSDET and ALT tonight, it is the perfect time to explore the prediction markets available for the 2025 regular season.