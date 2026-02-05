Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, Super Bowl 60 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

Activate our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome offer while trading on any NBA game Thursday night or your favorite Super Bowl trades for the big game Sunday. Place a $100 worth of trades on the the NBA tonight, or any other market and/or topic to claim this $10 bonus.







Kalshi is legal in all 50 states with a ton of different topics, including sports, which is why it has become one of the most popular platforms. You can check out the NBA games tonight, the Super Bowl this weekend, and also much more including: climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. So, the higher the implied odds the most likely that even is going to occur, according to Kalshi. For example, the Seahawks are the favorite to win the Super Bowl at 68%, giving them a 68% implied probability of beating the Patriots and becoming Super Bowl champions.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For NBA, Super Bowl Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Kalshi promo is a great way for players to get a feel for prediction markets while locking up bonuses. All new users will receive a $10 bonus after making $100 worth of trades, no matter what.

Sports are obviously very popular to trade on using Kalshi, but there is much more you can check out. Below, we list some of the additional popular markets:

Politics

Sports

Culture

Crypto

Climate

Economics

Mentions

Companies

Financials

Tech and Science

Health

World

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up with Kalshi and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Head to the website and input the promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Make $100 worth of trades to secure a $10 sign-up bonus.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the Super Bowl, NBA, college basketball and more.

NBA Schedule Preview Thursday via Kalshi

With the Super Bowl still a couple days away, that leaves plenty of NBA trading between now and then, including a fun slate of games Thursday night.

