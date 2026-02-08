Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a bonus in time for Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots. All you need to do is create a new account and place $100 worth of trades on any topic of your interest, and Kalshi has a ton you can trade on, and you will receive a $10 bonus guaranteed. Of course, you could also just trade $100 across multiple Super Bowl specific predictions and still claim this bonus.







Kalshi is legal in all 50 states with a ton of different topics, including sports, which is why it has become one of the most popular platforms.

There are plenty of traditional markets for the Super Bowl that you can trade on, but part of the fun of using Kalshi is trading on a wide variety of topics. Along with sports, you can make trades on the climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. So, the higher the implied odds the most likely that even is going to occur, according to Kalshi. We will dive into all that below, including how to redeem the bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For Super Bowl Bonus

Signing up with this Kalshi promo code offer is the perfect way to get started and have bonus funds to play around with for the Super Bowl. All you need to do is sign up and place $100 of trades on the app, spanning any topic. After doing that, a $10 bonus is yours.

Sports fans have made their way to Kalshi, but there is much more you can trade on. Here are some of the additional topics you can make trades on:

Politics

Culture

Crypto

Climate

Economics

Mentions

Companies

Financials

Tech and Science

Health

World

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

Use any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.

So, sign up and start making trades on sports, the weather, politics and more on Kalshi.

Full Super Bowl 60 Preview via Kalshi

By Sunday night, we will have a new Super Bowl Champion crowned between the Seahawks and the Patriots. The Seahawks are the favored team to win, but we have seen crazy things happen plenty of times in big games to know that outcome is not written in stone. Let’s look at some of the main markets and their prices for this game:

Seattle Seahawks Winner: 68%

68% New England Patriots Winner: 32%

32% Seattle -4.5: 52%

52% Patriots +4.5: 48%

48% Total Over 45.5: 50%

50% Total Under 45.5: 50%

You can also trade on the anytime touchdown market, with the most likely players to score being:

Kenneth Walker: 64%

64% Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 51%

51% Rhamondre Stevenson: 38%

