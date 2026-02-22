Hall, Horvath lead Red Bulls over Orlando City 2-1 in Bradley’s coaching debut

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Teenager Julian Hall scored two goals in the first half and Ethan Horvath made them stand…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Teenager Julian Hall scored two goals in the first half and Ethan Horvath made them stand up as the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 2-1, winning the season opener on Saturday night in the debut of head coach Michael Bradley.

Bradley took over the reins from Sandro Schwarz after the Red Bulls saw a 15-year run of playoff appearances end last season — one year after losing to the Los Angeles Galaxy in the MLS Cup final.

Cade Cowell passed to Emil Forsberg, who maintained possession through traffic before setting up Hall for a tap-in in the 8th minute. Hall took a pass from 16-year-old rookie Adri Mehmeti and scored in the 40th minute to give New York a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Red Bulls also started 17-year-old defender Matthew Dos Santos, giving them three teens in the starting lineup.

It was the fifth career goal for Hall, who won’t turn 18 until March 24. He scored once in 26 appearances last season and twice in 11 appearances in 2024.

Horvath, a member of the U.S. men’s national team, totaled six saves and lost his clean sheet in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time on a goal by Tiago Souza. Horvath, 30, played in Europe since 2013 and he replaces Carlos Coronel, who left to play in Brazil after five seasons with the Red Bulls. Souza subbed in for Tyrese Spicer in the 76th minute of his MLS debut.

Maxime Crépeau finished with 11 saves in his first start in goal for Orlando City after two seasons with the Portland Timbers. Crépeau, who made his 200th career start, replaces longtime starter Pedro Gallese — who signed with Colombia’s Deportivo Cali after his contract expired.

Orlando City’s Wilder Cartagena hobbled off and was replaced by 19-year-old Colin Guske in the 14th minute. Guske played 13 minutes in five appearances last season.

New York: Hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Orlando City: Hosts Inter Miami on March 1.

