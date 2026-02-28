Joel Embiid to miss at least 3 games with a strained right oblique

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss at least three games because of a strained right oblique, the Philadelphia 76ers…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will miss at least three games because of a strained right oblique, the Philadelphia 76ers said Saturday.

Embiid was hurt during the 76ers’ 124-117 victory over Miami on Thursday night and the 76ers said an MRI exam Saturday revealed the injury.

Embiid won’t play Sunday in Boston, then will be evaluated again after the 76ers play back-to-back home games Tuesday and Wednesday.

The star center had 26 points and 11 rebounds Thursday and averaged 29 points in February, tops in the Eastern Conference.

